AAP takes leaf from BJP, to spread word on its achievements in Delhi

Published: 21st September 2019 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2019 07:53 AM

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the country all geared up to celebrate 150th birthday of Mahatma Gandhi, the AAP government plans to cash on this opportunity for highlighting its work done for improving education in government schools.

Like the NDA government which plans to host several events to celebrate the event, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also jumped into the fray.

The AAP has already released a video in which Kejriwal informs viewers about that the revamp of school education in Delhi and good health services among other recent announcements of his government.

“Gandhi died fighting for his principles, I am very happy that all the things that the Father of the Nation imagined for the country are being fulfilled in the national capital. Children are getting good education and health services are free. Every house is getting water and electricity, services are getting at your doorstep,” says Kejriwal in the awareness campaign.

“This country is made by its people, and we have shown that it can be achieved in the national capital,”  he adds.

On Friday, the CMO released a statement highlighting Delhi’s performance vis-a-vis other states in terms of court infrastructure.

Ahead of the Assembly election, the AAP had discernibly changed its tactics against the BJP, the main opposition party, with Kejriwal even extending support to the Centre on issues such as abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

