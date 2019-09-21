Artificial ponds to be created for Durga idol immersion in Delhi

Somrita Ghosh By

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has decided to create artificial ponds for immersion of Durga idols in the Chittaranjan Park area.



The decision was taken in a meeting held two days ago, in which Durga Puja committee members from CR Park, Greater Kailash 2, Alaknanda, DDA flats Kalkaji, and officials from South Delhi Municipal Corporation, Delhi Jal Board, Irrigation and Flood Department, and others were present.



State minister Satyendar Jain and MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj were also present in the meeting.



“The government of Delhi will help in digging artificial ponds, fill water using tankers, and schedule their immersion in a systematic way so that there is no chaos. This will prevent pollution in the Yamuna and reduce the chaos of traffic jams on the immersion day,” said Saurabh Bharadwaj.



“The meeting was very productive. On the spot, directions were conveyed to the senior officials to provide all the help needed by Durga Puja committees,” he added.

As per the plan, artificial immersion ponds will be constructed in parks or spacious open areas near pandals where the idols can be immersed.



“We have a pit within the Kali Bari complex which was constructed for water harvesting. That will be cleaned up and the idols will be immersed. This is the only option we have… we are also in support of not polluting the Yamuna any further,” said Ashitava Bhowmik, a member of CR Park Kali Bari Durga Puja.

Ananda Mukherjee, chairman of the South Delhi Immersion Committee, said that immersion of big idols in temporary ponds was a difficult task as the whole idol often fails to get submerged completely.



“Kalindi Kunj in the south is where Durga idols from Chittaranjan Park and those from Faridabad and Gurgaon would come. Now their concern is where to go as the immersion ponds are for Delhi. Instead of individual small ponds, we have suggested one big place, near Kalindi Kunj, which can be used by all without polluting the Yamuna,” Mukherjee said.



In the meeting, it was also decided that the government will provide fire tenders, CATS ambulances, and coordinate on road repairs and power supply.