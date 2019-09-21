Home Cities Delhi

Chopper scam | Delhi Court allows CBI to interrogate Christian Michel in Tihar jail

A special court in Delhi on Friday allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to interrogate the alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland chopper scam in Tihar Jail.

NEW DELHI: A special court in Delhi on Friday allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to interrogate the alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland chopper scam in Tihar Jail.

Michel, a British national, is lodged in Tihar Jail. According to sources, the investigation agency will also take handwriting samples of the British national to match them with his diary entries.

Special judge Arvind Kumar allowed the CBI to question Michel from September 24 to 26. The agency had told the court that the alleged middleman needed to be confronted with some documents.

The court had recently denied bail to Michel, who Dwas extradited from Dubai and arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on December 22 last year.

On January 5, he was sent to judicial custody in connection with a case registered by the ED. The ED has reportedly removed two of its investigating officers probing the chopper scandal over the past three months due to “irregularities” and following credible complaints.

Michel is also in judicial custody in connection with another case registered by the CBI. Michel is one of the three alleged middlemen being investigated in the case by both the probe agencies. The other two are Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa.

