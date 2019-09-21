Come, learn to make nest for sparrows at Delhi's Sunder Nursery

Rahiba R Parveen By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ever thought of doing your bit to help the diminishing population of sparrow?



Environmentalist Rajesh Khatri, who is renowned for his initiatives of sparrow conservation, has set a platform to give the people a chance to build a “Nest for Sparrows” at the Sunder Nursery on Sunday.



The cost of raw material for building a nest comes about Rs 400. Two children can build one nest each. The nests are made of eco-friendly material such as jute, bamboo, and coconut. Each of these participants will receive a certificate of participation.

“This is the second such workshop where participants as young as a two-year-old child to 12-year-old with their parents are invited to come and learn the art of making nest for sparrows...My motto is that conservation of sparrows must come before recreation. Earlier, we used to think that birds would come like guests to our house and were mindful of them getting hit by a fan. Slowly, we stopped caring. Our hearts became smaller. I am just trying to make it a point that we care again,” Khatri told The Morning Standard.

Khatri used to ponder about the missing sparrows in the city and, in the process, eventually decided to make nests for them. In his workshops, he involves Resident Welfare Associations, communities and schools to train the people on how to make nests and lure the birds to them.

For the last few years, Delhi-based Khatri has worked with 3,500 schools for promoting sparrow conservation.

The driving force behind the Eco- Roots Foundation, Khatri has been honoured with the Green Apple award in the House of Commons, London in recognition of best sparrow conservation activity in India.



“I play it like a game where parents and children participate together. I noted in last five years that young parents come with more enthusiasm and make sure their kids indulge in this part of the environmental awareness,” said Khatri, a documentary filmmaker by profession.

State bird of Delhi:



It was former chief minister Sheila Dikshit, who declared the humble sparrow as the state bird of Delhi in 2012. She had also launched a campaign to save the species.