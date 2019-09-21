Home Cities Delhi

Delhi BJP releases booklet ‘exposing’ AAP's poll promises

The party will send the booklet to prominent citizens, resident welfare associations, and distribute the booklet among several other social groups.

Published: 21st September 2019 07:57 AM

Delhi BJP’s head of publicity division Ashish Sood has come out with a 24-page booklet called 'Reality Check.'

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After the central leadership’s orders to corner AAP MLAs on their ‘failures’, the BJP in Delhi has found an ‘innovative’ idea to reach out to electorates for highlighting ‘non-fulfillment of poll promises’ made by the ruling party.  

Delhi BJP’s head of publicity division Ashish Sood has come out with a 24-page booklet, a ‘reality-check dossier’, in which he explains the status of various projects and does critical analysis of the schemes announced by the AAP government during last four and half years of its rules.

The party will send the booklet to prominent citizens, resident welfare associations, and distribute the booklet among several other social groups.

According to Delhi BJP office-bearers, during recent interaction with local leaders, Union minister Prakash Javadekar, who is also Assembly election in-charge, co-incharge and Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Nityanand Rai had asked them to held protest in each constituency and ‘gherao’ AAP MLAs to ‘expose’ the AAP government.

Sood, who was Delhi BJP’s general secretary and the Leader of House in South MCD, said the booklet was prepared after extensive research and monitoring of projects promised by Chief Minister Arvind Kerjiwal.

“The results of our research were shocking. The Kejriwal government has failed almost on its all 70 points of its manifesto. As the elections are nearing, the AAP has removed all promises mentioned in its manifesto... Because of the elections, Kejriwal has announced free DTC rides and power just to conceal his government’s failure,” he said.

Several important announcements by the AAP government such as free Wi-Fi, construction of new schools, potable water or sewerage system, proper Public Distribution System (PDS), public transport, installation of CCTVs, women security and unauthorised colonies were given prominence in
the AAP brochure in the run up to the 2015 Delhi elections.

Initially, the booklet would be distributed in Janakpuri constituency and it will be then delivered to other segments by post. “At a later stage, we plans to launch a digital campaign based on the content of this research work to inform the people about reality of the AAP government,” Sood said.

Comments

