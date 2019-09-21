Home Cities Delhi

Delhi government to expand Bike Ambulance service in entire city

Launched as a pilot project in February 2019, the service was started in east Delhi with 16 bike ambulances.

Bike Ambulance

The Delhi government has decided to expand the Bike Ambulance service across the state.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has decided to expand the Bike Ambulance service across the state, said chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday.

Launched as a pilot project in February this year, the service was started in east Delhi with 16 bike ambulances.

The concept was to reach out to families living in narrow lanes where four-wheeler ambulances cannot enter and give last-mile connectivity to emergency healthcare services.

As per the Delhi government, the service has received an overwhelmingly positive response from the residents of Delhi. Under the facility approximately 600 calls are received in a month.

“A large number of Delhi’s people live in unauthorised colonies or other such areas where streets are narrow. I was concerned about how to provide better emergency healthcare to the people living in these colonies. With this in mind, the Bike Ambulance service was launched. Delhi government is planning to extend the service to the entire city,” said Kejriwal.

A biker ambulance is always equipped with portable oxygen cylinder, First-aid kit, Air Splint, Foldable transfer sheet, Glucometer, Pulse oximeter, Portable Manual Suction Machine, GPS device, Communication device, Heart attack checking machine.

An official from the health department said no proposal has been drafted yet so far on the expansion programme. “It was announced today by CM. We have began the process… it is still in planning stage. How many bikes will be required to cover the whole state is yet to be calculated,” the official added.

 

