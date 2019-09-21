Home Cities Delhi

Rights-based organisation, Breakthrough India, wrestles with old ways of patriarchy

Breakthrough india, a rights-based organisation, is here with a video that will compel fathers to rethink the future of their daughters.

Published: 21st September 2019 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2019 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Sohini Bhattacharya, CEO and President of Breakthrough India

Sohini Bhattacharya, CEO and President of Breakthrough India

By Nikita Sharma
Express News Service

Breakthrough India, a rights-based organisation, is here with a video that will compel fathers to rethink the future of their daughters.

Titled Ek Pita Ka Khat, the two-minute video aligns with the government’s Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao initiative, and will be launched on social media platforms and a few TV channels on September 22 (National Daughter’s Day).  

This two-minute video is a letter from wrestler Sakshi Malik’s father, who stood by her against all odds, and to all fathers who consider their daughters any less than sons.

“There are many barriers that decide a girl’s fate. And when we thought about addressing these, we decided to bring fathers into the conversation,” says the brainchild behind the idea, Sohini Bhattacharya, CEO and president of Breakthrough India.

“Though mother plays a huge role in a girl’s life and she is the one who is blamed if something goes wrong with her, we wanted to take the burden of responsibility off from the mother’s shoulders. It’s a step to shift the accountability to fathers so that mothers and daughters can lead a better life.”

Sukhbir Malik appeals to all fathers to not think of their daughters as paraya dhan – belonging to their marital home, and allow them to write their future.

A still from, Ek Beti Ka Khat, Sakshi with her father Sukhbir who asks all fathers to stand with their daughters.

Bhattacharya, who has been working for a better tomorrow for women and girl child for over 25 years, says, “Gone are the days when only sons were considered as bread earners and the ones who’d look after their parents. Even girls, when given the chance, can do this.

But a lot of people have not risen above these notions. When we approached her with this idea, Sakshi and her father were more than happy to contribute for it.” She adds that wider dissemination of the video can happen only if government takes it up.

Credited with making famous campaign videos such as Ring the Bell (against domestic violence) and Share Your Story (prevent sexual harassment), the NGO has been working to end violence against women and girls in Haryana, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

“Our programme Taaron Ki Toli works towards bringing gender equality into government school classrooms at an age when concepts of identity are still being formed. We have seen changes happening in girls and their brothers, who start speaking for their siblings,” Bhattacharya informs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Beti Bachao Beti Padhao National Daughter’s Day Breakthrough India
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amit Panghal |AP
Amit Panghal becomes first Indian ever to enter World Boxing Championships final
School childrens shout slogans in front of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indian students and activists join global climate protests before UNGA summit in New York
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp