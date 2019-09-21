Home Cities Delhi

Wary of tears, Delhi government reviews onion supplies as prices soar high

Fair price shops and mobile vans are being considered to keep under control onion rates

Published: 21st September 2019 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2019 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Onion

Onion prices are a sensitive matter in Delhi, especially with the Assembly election due next year.(Photo|EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain on Friday reviewed the status of onion supply and prices in the backdrop of a diminished supply due to excessive rains in several states, especially Maharashtra.

“Its repercussions will be felt in retail markets across the country, it is being apprehended....The officers present in the meeting informed that due to ongoing phase of Shraadhs followed by the festive Navratri period, the demand decreases which will help in neutralising some of the effect of price rise of onions,” a government statement said.

ALSO READ | Slice it thin: Onion price touch Rs 60 per kg

Onion prices are a sensitive matter in Delhi, especially with the Assembly election due next year. The price rise of the humble bulb is considered as a major reason for the fall of the BJP government in 1998.

Hussain asserted that the government plans to sell onions through Fair Price Shops (FPSs) and Mobile Vans in order to check the price rise. Teams of officers of food and civil supplies department and Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) were already making regular inspections and carrying out enforcement activities to keep a check on hoarding, black-marketing and profiteering, he said.

ALSO READ | Onion price hike temporary phase, Centre boosting supply: Paswan

“The letter of GoI which states that Nafed in a position to supply 200 metric tonnes of onions daily through eight trucks for their retail sale in Delhi, as a measure of market intervention for checking retail price, was discussed. During the meeting, various options to make onions available at affordable prices were discussed,” the statement added.

The Food and Civil Supplies (CFS) Commissioner, senior DSCSC officers and others attended the meeting. Hussain directed the officials that corrective action were to be taken promptly as average wholesale prices of onions have risen sharply in last two-three days in Lasalgaon and Nashik.

The Food and Civil Supplies Department and the Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation (DSCSC) were directed to expedite tender process for making adequate arrangements for supply of onions at various FPSs for their retail sales in case any emergent situation arises.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Imran Hussain Onion Prices AAP
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amit Panghal |AP
Amit Panghal becomes first Indian ever to enter World Boxing Championships final
School childrens shout slogans in front of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indian students and activists join global climate protests before UNGA summit in New York
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp