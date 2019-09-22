AAP MLAs observes Dhokha Divas in Delhi to protest BJP’s ‘false promises’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Dozens of Aam Aadmi Party MLAs on Saturday marched to the Bhartiya Janata Party headquarters at DDU Marg, accusing the union government of ‘deceiving’ the residents of unauthorised colonies.Observing ‘Dhoka Diwas’, the party leaders raised slogans against the BJP government at Centre for making ‘false promises’ about regularising unauthorised colonies.

“BJP, like Congress, is lying to the people of the city, which they have been doing for decades. Our government is building roads, sewer systems and water-supply infrastructure in the colonies but the BJP is looking to benefit from this issue politically. We are protesting because as per the both the governments have to work together on the regularisation of these areas” said AAP Delhi in-charge Gopal Rai.The Centre and state leadership had announced that people living in unauthorised colonies will have ownership rights.

The protest came close on the heels of Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari accusing AAP government of “misleading” the residents of 1,797 unauthorised colonies and saying that the BJP-led central government will regularise the new colonies in the next six months. AAP leaders had stated that the BJP’s promise of regularisation to the people living in unauthorised colonies colonies was an “unrealistic dream” to gain votes in the Delhi Assembly elections taking place within the next six months.

The issue has taken a political turn with both the parties accusing each other of deliberately delaying the regularisation process.According to the Delhi government in the last four years, it has spent over `2,500 crores for the construction of roads and drains in 650 unauthorised colonies in Delhi.