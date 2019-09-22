Delhi-based artist helps orphans express on canvas, one brushstroke at a time

Siddhanta Mishra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: For many, art is an outlet to express oneself. For centuries, art has inspired and shaped countless lives. A fresh canvas is the start of endless possibilities and for a dozen orphans in the national capital, it might just be what they always needed to turn their lives around. Abandoned by his parents at birth, 7-year-old Pawan found solace in painting. To help him and other orphaned children learn how to draw and paint, Chandni Gulati has been holding art workshops for the last one-and-half-years.

After her younger brother told her about a foster care home — Welfare Home in Sarita Vihar — Gulati who runs her own exhibition company, Merakii Art House, has been regularly visiting the place and has taken 12 children under her wing. "The children that I am trying to help do not have a very good past. Deserted by their families at railway stations, bus stops, outside orphanage homes, hospitals and police stations — they have seen a lot of pain in their lives. After coming to the care home, they have found some happiness. Sometimes, I am astonished to see the passion some of the kids express through their paintings. When you give them the canvas, brushes and paints, they instantly start using them to express themselves," said Gulati.

Gulati’s exhibition art house has exhibited the children’s artwork. “There is no specific price I put on the children’s art. The buyers chose what they want to pay for the paintings and help the orphanage’s children. We have sold paintings ranging from Rs 50 to Rs 2,000 each. So, there no limitation on how high or how low you can go on the price range,” she added.

On Children’s Day this November 14, Gulati’s art house is planning to showcase the artwork on the theme of ‘Inner Child’ created by the orphanage’s little Picassos. The proceeds of the showcase will go into helping the children get more equipment including paints, brushes, canvasses and other materials required by them.Speaking about the adoption of the children, Gulati believes that not much is being done to improve the lives of the children living in this care home and other such orphanages.

“If I plan a family in the future, I will adopt a child. You should see their faces when they get adopted from the home; it is truly a beautiful moment. Adoptions outside of India are quite common and streamlined. The process ensures that the child is I good hands. But in India, the process does not ensure anything like that. More families in our country need to adopt children. I believe one can be truly blessed to have an adopted child,” added Gulati.

“Adoption rate is very great at other homes run, there is a waiting period for four-to five years at many different NGO’s. We are trying to apply for a certificate with authorities” said Fareed Khan Chief Welfare officer at Manav Mandir Gurukul. Last year, Gulati exhibited the artwork of the children twice from which eight paintings were sold.