Former Delhi BJP chief Vijay Goel hits out at CM Kejriwal for spending public money on Ads

The Rajya Sabha MP said that Kejriwal's government was playing ducks and drakes with public money to secure its vote bank.

Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel

Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel (File photo|PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday attacked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for spending ‘exorbitantly’ on advertising on its schemes and dengue campaign. The BJP workers gathered at Jantar Mantar to participate in protest against the AAP government which was led by former Delhi BJP chief and Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel and west Delhi MP Parvesh Verma.

The BJP MPs blamed Kejriwal for ‘wasting’ public money on his false publicity. “Kejriwal government did not do anything for the people of Delhi for five years. Hence, he, just two months before the Assembly elections, is wasting crores on advertisements through TV, FM Radio, newspapers, and hoardings. Because of the elections, Kejriwal government is announcing freebies. Why did he not make these announcement five years ago?,” Goel said while addressing the party workers on the occasion. 

He further said Kejriwal government was playing ducks and drakes with public money to secure its vote bank. “Metro and DTC schemes have not even started yet but Kejriwal has already spent crores on their advertisements. The government only appears in advertisements. Declaring schemes is just an excuse for advertisements,” the BJP leader said. 

