Landlord, son kill 44-year-old widow tenant over suspicion of theft in Delhi's Mehrauli

According to the family, her landlord Satish Pahwa accused Manju of stealing huge cash from the house, following which, the landlord thrashed her mercilessly.

Published: 22nd September 2019 12:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 08:32 AM

Mehrauli-widow-murder

Deceased Manju Goyal's nephew breaks down as neighbours arrive to express their condolence to the family. The widow was beaten to death allegedly by her landlord and his son who suspected her of theft in Mehrauli on 22 September 2019. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A 44-year-old widow, identified as Manju Goyal, from South Delhi’s Mehrauli was beaten to death allegedly by her landlord and his family who suspected her of being a thief, police said 
on Sunday.

A Police Control Room call was received at Mehrauli police station at 8.12 pm, where the caller said that his sister had been killed by a group of people. 

“At 8.15 am on Saturday, Manju’s landlord Satish Pahwa, called the victim’s sister-in-law saying she was allegedly caught stealing cash from their house,” said the police.

The victim Manu Goyal.

After getting the call, Manju’s brother Jindal, along with his other family members rushed to Pahwa’s residence and found that his sister was beaten up by Pahwa, his son Pankaj and others on the allegation of theft.

Manju was then taken by her brother to his home and within a few minutes, Manju complained of chest pain. As her condition deteriorated, he called doctors over at his place. Manju later succumbed to her injuries in the evening.

“Her body has been sent to AIIMS mortuary for post-mortem. Satish Pahwa (54) and his son Pankaj (29) have been arrested,” said Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

The police have also arrested Satish Pahwa’s wife Panka and maid Kamlesh as well.

Prince Jindal, nephew of the victim told The Morning Standard that when they went to Pahwa’s house after the call, Manju was lying on the floor, with her eyes swollen, clothes torn and a pale face.

“When we got her home, she could barely speak. We gave her a painkiller and some food to eat but she didn’t have the strength to consume it. In the evening she again complained of chest pain and uneasiness. She tried to get up from the bed and move but immediately collapsed and fell. Her body laid still and soon we realised she was dead. The doctor was then called upon who declared her dead,” Prince said.

Manju’s nephew further said that she had lost her husband four years ago and since then she had been living at a rented accommodation in Mehrauli area. Manju started living in Pahwa’s house as a tenant seven months ago.

The landlord's wife along with the servant (right) of the household seen inside a police jeep. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

“She didn’t want to live with us but wanted to stay somewhere nearby. We are waiting for the body to be returned to us and then will have the last rituals,” Prince stated.

Manju is survived by her two children, a 17-year-old daughter and an 11-year-old son, who live in Rewari with her mother-in-law.

