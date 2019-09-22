Home Cities Delhi

Paper traders meet in Delhi to discuss economic slowdown 

Federation of Paper Traders Associations (FPTA) is holding a three-day convention in the national capital, which started on Saturday.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Federation of Paper Traders Associations (FPTA) is holding a three-day convention in the national capital, which started on Saturday. Padam Chand Jain, president of Delhi Papers Merchant Association (DPMA) said that besides review of the functioning of the federation and its work, traders will also deliberate over the economic slowdown in the country among other topics. 

Speaking at the press conference, Sajjan Goenka, president of FPTA, demanded uniform Goods and Services Tax (GST) on all paper products.He said that different tax rates on paper products lead to hassle and demanded it should be reduced to just 5 per cent. 

Goenka also announced to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s campaign against single-use plastic. 
He said that papers merchants are with the Centre on the issue and they would make efforts to provide an alternative -paper products-to single-use plastic products. At three-day events, traders from across the country will participate and present their views on the current status of the economy. 

