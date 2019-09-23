Home Cities Delhi

Delhi CM Kejriwal to speak on odd-even plan at C40 Climate Summit in Copenhagen

At the summit, Kejriwal is likely to speak about the Delhi government’s investment into improving the supply of electricity and other power-sector reforms.

Published: 23rd September 2019 04:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is set to speak about his Odd-Even scheme, which was launched to curb pollution rates in the city, at the C40 Climate Summit in Copenhagen, Denmark. Kejriwal is scheduled to speak at the summit between October 9-12.

At a session at the summit titled ‘Breathe Deeply’, Kejriwal will be joined by leaders from cities such as New York, London, Paris, Los Angeles and Berlin, where they shall discuss innovative new solutions underway in cities that are improving their air quality and creating healthier, more equitable and prosperous communities.

The chief minister will speak about his government’s experience in lowering air pollution in the city and present the set of initiatives taken by the Delhi government to do the same. 

The role of improved electricity supply and the phasing out of generator sets on a large scale, the peripheral highways, the crackdown on construction sites, the increased green cover and the massive reduction in industrial pollution due to shutting down of two thermal power plants and shifting industry to CNG, is also likely to be discussed by Kejriwal.

Confirming the development, the environment minister Kailash Gahlot said, “It is a moment of pride for India that a leader of the country will present a major governance success story before the world.”

Kejriwal is also a confirmed speaker at an event during the summit called the ‘Asian Mayors and City Leaders Meeting on Low Carbon Inclusive Growth’. Mayors and city leaders of Asia’s largest cities will meet to discuss how inclusive and sustainable growth can be attained using greener energy and leaving a low carbon footprint.

At the summit, Kejriwal is likely to speak about the Delhi government’s investment into improving the supply of electricity and other power-sector reforms as well.

