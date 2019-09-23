Home Cities Delhi

Government seeks public response regarding draft Delhi Health Bill

Last year, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had given approval to the health department to finalise the Delhi Health Bill.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has sought public opinion on the revised draft of the Delhi Health Bill, which was released earlier on Saturday.

The draft states that the new Bill will provide for the registration and regulation of clinical establishments rendering services in recognized systems of Medicines in the NCT of Delhi and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

“With a view to prescribe minimum standards of facilities and services to be provided by them (clinics, path labs) to safeguard the interests of patients and health care providers and to fulfill the mandate of Article 47 of the Constitution for improvement in public health,” the draft stated.

According to the state, sanatorium, wellness clinic, fertility and in-vitro fertilization centres, hospice, de-addiction centre, facilities requiring prevention, diagnosis, treatment, injury, deformity, abnormality, dental care or pregnancy in any recognized system of medicine established and administered or maintained by any person or body of persons are categorised under ‘clinical establishment’.

“Delhi Health Bill is going to be another historic and courageous reform taken by an honest Govt to safeguard interest of common man. Having worked on DHB clause by clause I can vouch this is not anti doctors or anti hospitals…it’s simply anti-malpractices,” Dr Nimmi Rastogi, Health Advisor to Minister Satyendar Jain tweeted.

Currently, the state government doesn’t have any regulations for pathology labs, dental, eye, or skin clinics. 

Last year, Jain had given approval to the health department to finalise the Delhi Health Bill.

