Remington’s gender-neutral hair removal technology

By Express News Service

Remington will launch IPL 3500-i-LIGHT Compact Control within two months in India. This gender-neutral handheld model uses Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) technology, claiming to quickly and smoothly remove hair.

It includes a triggerless pulse button that allows you to remove hair without pressing the button each time.

Bimal Singh, executive director, Remington India, speaks to The Morning Standard on the benefits of using the product in metro cities like Delhi. “Facilitating a quick, painless process, this product is efficient and ideal for patrons living in cities, are always in a hurry and don’t have the time to get waxing done. Your upper lip can be done in two minutes, hands in 10 minutes and legs within 15 minutes.”

Men can also use this product but one should take into consideration the difference in male-female hair textures. “Men have coarser hair than women. So the treatment process required for them may need 1-2 more cycles.”