WATCH | Ask friends to check for dengue larvae, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Published: 23rd September 2019 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As part of the city government’s ‘10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute’ campaign, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday, appealed to people of the city to encourage 10 of their friends over the phone to check their houses for dengue larvae.

“Today, after checking my house for 10 minutes, I called 10 of my friends and encouraged them to check their houses. This time we have to defeat dengue. #DilliKe Champion,” he tweeted.

In a video posted on Twitter, Kejriwal can be seen inspecting his house for mosquito breeding.

“From today onwards, we will do one more thing. Call up 10 of your friends and relatives and urge them to inspect their houses. Post the message on WhatsApp groups also and write, ‘I have inspected my house for dengue. You also do the same’. This will help you become a champion against dengue,” he said in the video.

CM Kejriwal also urged people to circulate the message on WhatsApp groups to create awareness.

Delhi minister Gopal Rai said he urged his friends to inspect their houses as part of the campaign and encouraged citizens to do the same.

“Another Sunday - Another day to check your house for Dengue larvae. But this time,I took it up a notch. I called up 10 of my friends and urged them to inspect their houses as well,” Rai posted on Twitter.

His colleague, Rajendra Pal Gautam also tweeted pictures of him cleaning a water pot as a measure against mosquito-breeding.

The number of dengue cases recorded till September 7 stood at 122, with 30 of these reported in the current month and 52 in August.

Last year, 2,798 dengue cases and four deaths due to the disease were recorded by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), which tabulates the data on vector-borne diseases in the city.                       
(With PTI inputs)

