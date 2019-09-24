Home Cities Delhi

Chikungunya and malaria cases rise in Delhi, 378 reported so far

Meanwhile, nearly 50 fresh cases of dengue have been reported in the national capital over the last one week, taking the total number of people affected by the vector-borne disease to 217.

Published: 24th September 2019 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2019 11:05 AM   |  A+A-



Image for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: While the Delhi government started a campaign to prevent the spread of dengue in the city, there has been rise in Malaria and Chikungunya cases, said a municipal corporation report.

More than 50 fresh cases of Malaria have been detected in the national capital, taking the total count to 304, crossing last year’s number of cases during the same period.In the month of September, there have
been overall 150 cases reported till date while in 2018, there 138 cases were reported in the same month.
There have been 14 fresh cases of Chikungunya taking the total to 74 since January this year.  

While it was 68 in the same time period last year. So far, 52 cases reported in the month of September while only 35 were reported in September, 2018.

As many as 125 Dengue cases were reported this month, while the number was 374 last year. In 2018, 2,798 dengue cases and four deaths were recorded by the civic body.

“We need to check the reason behind the rise of malaria and chikungunya cases. However, we are equipped with medicines and drugs to treat the patients,” said a health official from the civic body.

Mosquito menace
Mosquito-breeding has been reported in at least 1,30,200 households and 1,06,602 legal notices have been issued

