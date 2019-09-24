Delhi HC directs use of drones to detect illegal constructions

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the civic authorities to conduct "drone surveillance" for identifying unauthorised construction and fire safety issues in the Karol Bagh area of the National Capital.

"In view of the congestion in the area, it deems appropriate to direct the North Delhi Municipal Corporation and Delhi Fire Services to conduct surveillance through drones in the area," the bench said.

A division bench of the high court presided over by Justices Hima Kohli and Asha Menon also directed the civic agency and the Delhi Fire Services to submit their report in this regard before the next date of hearing.

The court observed how the building site plan will help when half of the buildings are unauthorised construction in the area.

The court will now hear the matter on October 14.

The court also directed the South Delhi Municipal Corporation to file its status report regarding congestion due to illegal parking in the Green Park area.

The same direction was also given to the East Delhi Municipal Corporation regarding illegal parking on Vikas Marg and the Laxmi Nagar area.

The order came after the court was informed that the situation in the Green Park area is "grim".

Reprimanding the NRDMC, the court said, "No steps were taken by the civic body with regard to the appointment of a nodal officer. Had this been done, a status report would have been there today before us."

The court was hearing a petition filed by Neena Narang, a resident of the area, regarding problems of congestion and parking on the roads in the Karol Bagh area.

In its earlier order on the petition, the court had ruled that no loading or unloading of goods be carried out in the area during daytime and no vehicle should be illegally parked.