Delhi journalist phone snatching: FIR registered; DCW notice to Delhi Police

The attackers dragged Joymala Bagchi out of an auto-rickshaw, snatched her phone and managed to flee the spot. Bagchi suffered a jaw fracture and got stitches on her chin.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has registered an FIR in the case of the woman journalist, who was badly injured in a phone snatching incident here.

"We have collected CCTV footage and some vital clues. Police have increased patrolling in the crime-prone area. An investigation in the case is underway," Delhi Police PRO said.

Joymala Bagchi, who works with ANI, suffered injuries on her face and hand after she was attacked on Monday evening. The attackers dragged her out of an auto-rickshaw, snatched her phone and managed to flee the spot. Bagchi suffered a jaw fracture and got stitches on her chin.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has also sent a notice to the Delhi Police asking them to provide FIR copy and CCTV footage related to the incident.

The DCW also sought a detailed status report on the investigation and the steps taken by the police to identify and arrest the accused persons by September 28.

"This is a very serious matter. Incidents of chain snatching and subsequent assaults especially on women and girls are on rampant rise in Delhi," DCW said in the notice.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the attack on a woman journalist associated with ANI by chain snatchers was sad and hoped the culprits were given the strictest punishment.

"I got to know about the incident where a woman journalist from ANI was attacked by chain snatchers. It's very unfortunate and saddening. I hope culprits get the strictest punishment. All of us together need to work to reduce the crime incidents in Delhi," Kejriwal said.

