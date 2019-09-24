Delhi Metro's Dwarka-Najafgarh corridor to open soon

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Dwarka-Najafgarh corridor of the Delhi Metro’s Phase III is ready to open soon as trial runs on the 4.3 km long section started last month. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is now awaiting inspection by the Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety (CMRS), which is likely to happen in the next two weeks.

“We are planning to complete all the formalities by the end of this month or the first week of October. After we receive safety approval by CMRS, the corridor will be open for passenger services. The approval is mandatory before opening the corridor,” a DMRC spokesperson told this newspaper.

Generally, the CMRS gives an ‘overall’ approval or approval with conditions in which case, the DMRC might need more time to meet the conditions and start services on the corridor. The corporation has in past received safety approval in one go for its projects.

“The opening is subject to CMRS approval. Inauguration date will be decided based on approval. The date of inspection is not finalised yet,” the spokesperson said.

This corridor stands to improve the transport services in Najafgarh as the city is expanding with growing population. The section comprises of three stations — Dwarka, Nangli and Najafgarh, out of which Dwarka and Nangli are elevated stations while Najafgarh is underground.

Dwarka Metro station on the Blue Line will become an interchange facility offering a connection to Najafgarh in south-west Delhi.

DMRC spokesperson Anuj Dayal had, earlier said, “The station will have an 80-metre passage that will connect the old station with the new one.”

This section will be further extended by another 1.18 km till Dhansa Stand, by 2020.