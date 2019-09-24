Home Cities Delhi

First plastic-free fruit, vegetable market in South Delhi

South Delhi Municipal Corporation has identified five other markets in its four zones which will be given plastic-free status.

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Tagore Garden’s fruits and vegetable market became the first market to attain plastic-free status by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

“SDMC is setting an example by achieving plastic-free status for this fruits and vegetable market and aiming to reduce plastic waste by promoting use of eco-friendly sustainable alternatives,” said SDMC Mayor Sunita Kangra.

As a part of the plastic-free initiative, the civic body began by urging shopkeepers to put up boards urging the customers to use cloth and jute bags to carry their purchases.

Various activities within the market were organised in order to raise awareness about the benefits of going plastic-free.

“It is commonly believed that quitting the use of polythene bags by fruits & vegetable vendors is an impossible task. We wanted to make this possible to show that markets like these can help create a greener and cleaner India,” said Standing Committee Chairperson Bhupinder Gupta.

More to come
South Delhi Municipal Corporation has identified five other markets in its four zones which will be given plastic-free status.

