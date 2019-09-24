Home Cities Delhi

Tatkal connections for festive period: Discom

Customers can also apply and make payment for the temporary connection online on the BSES website (www.bsesdelhi.com) and via the BSES mobile app.

Published: 24th September 2019 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2019 11:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two discoms BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd and BSES Yamuna Power Ltd will provide Tatkal electricity connections for community and private festivities given that the festival season begins next month.

“BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Power Ltd (BYPL) will provide ‘Tatkal’ electricity connections for pujas, pandals, Ramlilas and marriages. Getting them is not only hassle-free. It is also cheaper, safer, noise and pollution-free,” a BSES statement said. “Under the innovative scheme, a consumer will be able to get a temporary connection the same day of applying and completing the requisite commercial formalities. Normally, it can take up to seven days for a temporary connection.”

According to BSES, to get a “Tatkal” temporary electricity connection, a consumer has to contact its call centre numbers 39999707 (BRPL) and 39999808 (BYPL) or visit the customer care centre / Digi Seva Kendra at the division office and complete simple formalities. Customers can also apply and make payment for the temporary connection online on the BSES website (www.bsesdelhi.com) and via the BSES mobile app.

“Our entire machinery is geared-up to make ‘same day’ connections possible,” a BSES spokesperson said. The discom cautioned that its teams will be on vigil for checking power thefts. “Consumers are requested to take legal ‘temporary’ connections whenever required,” it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested for extortion after sufficient evidence found, says SIT
Gallery
With 'Bigg Boss' Hindi set to come back on the small screen soon, let us take a look at the contestants of past editions who made big bucks by getting locked inside the house.
From Sreesanth to Shweta Tiwari: Here are the highest paid celebrities of 'Bigg Boss' Hindi
Torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 24 lasting for over 12 hours. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Hyderabad sinks as city records highest September rainfall in 100 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp