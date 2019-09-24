Tatkal connections for festive period: Discom

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two discoms BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd and BSES Yamuna Power Ltd will provide Tatkal electricity connections for community and private festivities given that the festival season begins next month.

“BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Power Ltd (BYPL) will provide ‘Tatkal’ electricity connections for pujas, pandals, Ramlilas and marriages. Getting them is not only hassle-free. It is also cheaper, safer, noise and pollution-free,” a BSES statement said. “Under the innovative scheme, a consumer will be able to get a temporary connection the same day of applying and completing the requisite commercial formalities. Normally, it can take up to seven days for a temporary connection.”

According to BSES, to get a “Tatkal” temporary electricity connection, a consumer has to contact its call centre numbers 39999707 (BRPL) and 39999808 (BYPL) or visit the customer care centre / Digi Seva Kendra at the division office and complete simple formalities. Customers can also apply and make payment for the temporary connection online on the BSES website (www.bsesdelhi.com) and via the BSES mobile app.

“Our entire machinery is geared-up to make ‘same day’ connections possible,” a BSES spokesperson said. The discom cautioned that its teams will be on vigil for checking power thefts. “Consumers are requested to take legal ‘temporary’ connections whenever required,” it said.