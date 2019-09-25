Party committed to welfare of vendors, unlike AAP: Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi on Tuesday said that the party was committed to solve all issues vendors and residents in collaboration with the Municipal Corporations and the Delhi Police.

Blaming the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi for ‘poor’ state of vendors in the national capital, Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari said, “The AAP has only misled the people of Delhi by speaking lies everyday during the last 55 months of its tenure. At the time of elections, CM Kejriwal had promised to frame a law to regulate the vendors’ business and settle them. Instead of regularising their business, Kejriwal is creating new problems for Rehri-Patri vendors,” he said.



Tiwari was speaking at a convention of hawkers in the afternoon, which was organised by Rashtriya Poorvanchal Mahasangh at the Constitution Club.

“It has become difficult for the economically weaker sections to make both ends meet. After coming to power, Kejriwal, who claims to be the supporter of poor and weaker sections, forgot his promise to the Rehri-Patri vendors,” he said.

Stating that the BJP was working in city with good intentions, Tiwari said “Kejriwal has wasted four-and-half years making false promises and not doing anything by virtue of which the people of Delhi may repose faith in him again.”