Delhi journalist phone snatching: DCW chief visits injured scribe at AIIMS

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal on Tuesday visited AIIMS to meet the journalist, who was injured after being dragged out of a moving auto in Chittaranjan Park by bike-borne snatchers.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening when Joymala Bagchi, was returning to her home in Gautam Nagar from CR park. At 6.15 pm, two men on a bike snatched her phone and dragged her out of the auto while trying to snatch her bag.



ALSO READ | Delhi journalist phone snatching: FIR registered; DCW notice to Delhi Police

Maliwal send a notice to DCP, south, Atul Thakur, seeking information on Bagchi’s case and stating that incidents of chain snatching and subsequent assaults on women are on the rise.

Apart from the copy of the FIR, Maliwal has sought information on steps taken to arrest the accused and a copy of CCTV footage. Police have to submit a detailed report by September 28.

Meanwhile, Greater Kailash MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj held a meeting at CR Park with officers of Delhi Police to assure the residents of safety in the area. It was decided that no external vehicles will be allowed in the area during Durga Puja.