Educate students about climate issues: Manish Sisodia

Published: 25th September 2019 11:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2019 11:20 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Finance and Education Minister Manish Sisodia

Delhi Finance and Education Minister Manish Sisodia (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday stressed the need to educate students about climate issues, citing the example of Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg.

Sisodia, who is also the education minister, was speaking at the inaugural function of the International Conference on Sustainable Development, organised by the Directorate of International Affairs, Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University.

He spoke about the urgent need for academic institutions and the government to work together to formulate policies for sustainable development.

He said academics and the government would not be able to bring any major development if worked in isolation.

Referring to Greta Thunberg, who gave a hard-hitting speech about the devastating impact of the climate breakdown at the UN climate change summit, he stressed young minds should be educated about climate issues.

"Decisions around important issues are taken behind closed doors of our offices, be it bringing in a new policy or making some amends.

How do we explain it to the people, and how would their perception be on all of this? We should focus on building a connect with them, " he said.

