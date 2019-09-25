Kejriwal announces scheme for tenants in Delhi to avail power subsidy

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In order to bring major relief to tenants residing in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday launched “Mukhyamantri Kiraydar Bijli Metre Yojna” under which people living on rent can home order pre-paid electricity meters and get the benefits of the regular tariff rates.

Until now, NOC from the landlord was required but that has been legally done away with.

Every tenant can have their own individual electricity metre.

“This was a long-standing demand of tenants that I have been meeting. People living on rent could not avail the benefits of subsidy that we recently announced so now we have legally removed the obstacle”, said Chief Minister Kejriwal.

Tenants can now just by providing a copy of their rental agreement and identification get the meters installed, which will be home delivered to them by the three discoms operating in the national capital.

People would have to pay a onetime fee of Rs 3000 as a safety deposit and a few other nominal charges for installation.

These new meters will be programmed in such a way that there will be no charge for 200 units of electricity, as announced by the government earlier.