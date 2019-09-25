Make policy to deal with stray cattle, dogs, monkeys: Court to Delhi government, civic bodies

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the AAP government and the municipal corporations of the national capital to make a policy for controlling the population of monkeys, stray cattle and dogs on city roads and court premises.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar asked the Delhi government and the civic bodies to constitute a committee, if required, to make the scheme or policy.

Hearing a PIL seeking directions to the Delhi government and civic bodies to control the population of stray cattle, dogs and monkeys and to put them in proper shelters, the bench also directed the authorities to ensure that government hospitals and clinics are provided anti-rabies vaccine in sufficient quantity.

While giving the directions, the bench said such issues are being regularly raised before it in public interest litigations (PILs) and asserted that the authorities should control the population of stray animals without waiting for court orders.

"Why should we direct you? Why should you wait for our orders? You (authorities) people should control on your own. The court cannot do the work of the executive," the bench said and disposed of the PIL.