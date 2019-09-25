Ramlila returns to mar festivities across Delhi

Ayesha Singh By

Express News Service

Year after year, Delhi awaits one of its most prominent and immensely loved theatrical presentations, the Ramlila. It’s become an entertainment ritual that nudges them to indulge in its mystic glory unfailingly.



It also inaugurates the festive calendar, following which, the city dons the many vivid performances for the next few months.



Come September 29, the Kendra Lawns at Copernicus Marg will metamorphose into a playground of dramatised antics as part of Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra’s legendary rendition of Sampoorna Ramlila, now in its 63rd edition.

The proscenium portrayal ups the ante every each with respects to faultless choreography, engaging music, glimmering costumes, new LED technology, and props designed with shrewd nimbleness.



“It’s the perfect synergy of idealism, grandiosity and reality that makes this show such a success. The other thing that has worked in our favour is that we were never complacent. Even while the show was doing well, we kept trying to make it bigger and better,” says Shobha Deepak Singh, director and vice-chairperson, Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra, also the producer and director of the show.



She adds, “I was 14 when Sampoorna Ramlila began. I would run to the basement where all the costumes and ornaments were made. Reams of fabric were crafted into beautiful garments, while another section of craftsmen worked on masks. I would absorb all of this with gusto.”

Being inaugurated by M. Venkaiah Naidu, Vice President of India, it will be a two and half hour presentation.

Every year, Singh makes minor improvisations to this mythological tale of Lord Rama to run the microscope over nuances that may have been left out earlier.



The ornaments have become more delicate, the floral elements are high quality, the costumes are more attractive, the set design is multi-dimensional, and lights manipulation is more skilled.



Being an art student herself, Singh was able to achieve seamlessly. She credits Indian theatre director, Ebrahim Alkazi, who she studied under, for further strengthening her imaginative streak.

But at the end of the day, its the moralistic weight of the centuries-old story of The Ramayana that attracts visitors in large numbers each year.



Singh says, “The timeless lessons and questions it poses makes its repeated viewing all the more enthralling. Ram’s unquestioning compliance to his father’s command, exceeding barriers of caste and creed, Sita’s love in face of misfortune, Hanuman’s effort in getting the Sanjivani booti and other such incidents carry lessons in honour, responsibility and duty.



On: September 29 to October 25, from 6.30 pm to 9.15 pm



At: Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra Lawns, 1, Copernicus Marg.