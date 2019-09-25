Home Cities Delhi

Refugee siblings say government school expelled them in Delhi

Three siblings, Hindu refugees from Pakistan, have alleged that they were removed from a government school here two months after their admission, on the grounds of being overage. 

Published: 25th September 2019 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2019 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Ravi Kumar, Moona Kumari and Sanjana Bai show their Pakistani passports | All India Parents Association

By Mudita Girotra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Three siblings, Hindu refugees from Pakistan, have alleged that they were removed from a government school here two months after their admission, on the grounds of being overage. 

They arrived in India from Pakistan on May 14, 2019 and got themselves registered with the Directorate of Education for admission in Class 9 on July 5. They were allowed to attend Class 9 from July 7 to September 14 at Government Senior Secondary School, Bhatti Mines, in Chhatarpur.

Their father works as a driver while their mother is a homemaker.

Sanjana Bai and Moona Kumari, aged 16 and 18, respectively, have school leaving certificates dated April 10, 2018 issued by Bright Head Public School, and Ravi Kumar, 17, also has documents to prove that he studied there, their father Gulshar said. 

“We are extremely worried about the admission of our kids. We had to come from Pakistan due to the atrocities we were facing there. Our kids are really tense. From the government here, we have hopes that they would help us,” Gulshar told this newspaper. 

Asked for his comments on the matter, Director of Education Binay Bhushan said he wasn’t aware of the issue and would look into the matter. 

Meanwhile, All India Parents Association President Ashok Agarwal has written to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, requesting him to look into the matter. 

“Needless to say that on instructions from HOS, these students purchased uniforms, books etc. Now they are sitting at home and are undergoing agony and harassment,” Ashok Agarwal said. 

Earlier, a Pakistani Hindu refugee girl named Madhu was given admission at the same school after Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj intervened and directed the school to admit her by exempting her of the relevant rules and regulations. 

Madhu is studying in Class 12 at the school. 

“...it is the duty of the government to protect the interests of children, particularly when they are vulnerable and belong to weaker sections of the society. Therefore, there is no justification on the part of the government to turn away these three for the alleged reason of being overage,” Agarwal said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Refugee Children Delhi Government Schools
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested for extortion after sufficient evidence found, says SIT
Gallery
With 'Bigg Boss' Hindi set to come back on the small screen soon, let us take a look at the contestants of past editions who made big bucks by getting locked inside the house.
From Sreesanth to Shweta Tiwari: Here are the highest paid celebrities of 'Bigg Boss' Hindi
Torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 24 lasting for over 12 hours. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Hyderabad sinks as city records highest September rainfall in 100 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp