Refugee siblings say government school expelled them in Delhi

Mudita Girotra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Three siblings, Hindu refugees from Pakistan, have alleged that they were removed from a government school here two months after their admission, on the grounds of being overage.



They arrived in India from Pakistan on May 14, 2019 and got themselves registered with the Directorate of Education for admission in Class 9 on July 5. They were allowed to attend Class 9 from July 7 to September 14 at Government Senior Secondary School, Bhatti Mines, in Chhatarpur.



Their father works as a driver while their mother is a homemaker.

Sanjana Bai and Moona Kumari, aged 16 and 18, respectively, have school leaving certificates dated April 10, 2018 issued by Bright Head Public School, and Ravi Kumar, 17, also has documents to prove that he studied there, their father Gulshar said.



“We are extremely worried about the admission of our kids. We had to come from Pakistan due to the atrocities we were facing there. Our kids are really tense. From the government here, we have hopes that they would help us,” Gulshar told this newspaper.



Asked for his comments on the matter, Director of Education Binay Bhushan said he wasn’t aware of the issue and would look into the matter.

Meanwhile, All India Parents Association President Ashok Agarwal has written to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, requesting him to look into the matter.



“Needless to say that on instructions from HOS, these students purchased uniforms, books etc. Now they are sitting at home and are undergoing agony and harassment,” Ashok Agarwal said.



Earlier, a Pakistani Hindu refugee girl named Madhu was given admission at the same school after Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj intervened and directed the school to admit her by exempting her of the relevant rules and regulations.

Madhu is studying in Class 12 at the school.



“...it is the duty of the government to protect the interests of children, particularly when they are vulnerable and belong to weaker sections of the society. Therefore, there is no justification on the part of the government to turn away these three for the alleged reason of being overage,” Agarwal said.