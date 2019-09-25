Home Cities Delhi

Street vendors to be legalised soon in Delhi

The legalisation issue had been pending for almost four years with government and vendor unions slugging it out in court for the composition of the committees.

Published: 25th September 2019 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2019 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

Vendors

TVCs will do a survey and provide certificates that will mention where the vendor will operate. (File photo | Reuters)

By Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To set the ball rolling for providing legal protection to street vendors and hawkers, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced the formation of 28 Town Vending Committees (TVC) to implement the Street Vending Act, 2014.

The TVCs which will grant legal status to street vendors will carry out a survey of the city’s street vendors and issue certificates of vending. The AAP government has directed the MCDs  to hold meetings for all TVCs and initiate surveys within a week, to complete the task within a month.

The legalisation issue had been pending for almost four years with government and vendor unions slugging it out in court for the composition of the committees.

The Delhi MCD, the body to manage the number of hawkers, has only 12,000 registered vendors in 2016 leaving the rest of the vendors illegal and encroaching upon the footpaths making them inaccessible for the commuters.

The announcement of TVCs might provide some relief to them. 35-year-old Samina who sells tobacco products on a footpath says “In order to provide shelter to my kids and a roof on their head I sell all this. There is no other means for our livelihood”. 

“Due to lack of legal status, many agencies have been harassing the street vendors for years. Apart from this, the general public has to face difficulties due to lack of cleanliness. Both of these problems will be resolved by organising the street vendors,” Kejriwal said.

Guided by the terms of the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act passed by the parliament in May 2014, these TVCs will do a survey and provide certificates that will mention where the vendor will operate, goods sold by the operator, detailed description about the zone and location.

The permission to set up new markets and timings regulation for vending to ensure decongestion of public areas will also be given by the TVC. Vendors who have been displaced in the last few years can also apply to the Town Vending Committee.

“Street vendors are a lifeline. If street vendors are taken off roads even for a day, we will lose access to vegetables, milk, fruits and life will come to standstill” added Kejriwal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Town Vending Committees Arvind Kejriwal Street Vending Act
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested for extortion after sufficient evidence found, says SIT
Gallery
With 'Bigg Boss' Hindi set to come back on the small screen soon, let us take a look at the contestants of past editions who made big bucks by getting locked inside the house.
From Sreesanth to Shweta Tiwari: Here are the highest paid celebrities of 'Bigg Boss' Hindi
Torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 24 lasting for over 12 hours. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Hyderabad sinks as city records highest September rainfall in 100 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp