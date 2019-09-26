Home Cities Delhi

AAP appoints Sanjay Singh as in-charge for Delhi Assembly elections

AAP also appointed its national secretary Pankaj Gupta as the campaign director for the polls at a meeting chaired by convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

Published: 26th September 2019 04:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2019 04:14 PM

Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday appointed senior leader Sanjay Singh as its in-charge for the forthcoming assembly elections in Delhi.

The AAP also appointed its national secretary Pankaj Gupta as the campaign director for the polls, at a meet of its Political Affairs Committee chaired by convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

Congratulating Singh and Gupta, Kejriwal said the last five years of the AAP government have proved to be a "revolution".

"It has given hope that yes, it's possible," he said.

"Till now, the elections were fought on religion and caste but for the first time, a party is saying that we improved the lives of the people so vote for us," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

In a statement, the AAP said the appointments are a part of its election strategy as dates for the Delhi elections are likely to be announced soon.

"The AAP will contest the Delhi Assembly polls on the basis of the historic performance its elected government, which has changed the face of the national capital and has ensured all-round development," it said.

The party said its volunteers will take the work of the Delhi government in health, education, electricity and water sectors to every household of the city in run-up to the elections.

