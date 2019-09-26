Home Cities Delhi

Another woman journalist's phone snatched in Delhi's Okhla

The CCTV footage of the area was being scanned, he said, adding that a vigil was being kept on movement of criminals with similar modus operandi.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In a second such incident in less than a week, a woman journalist's mobile phone was snatched by two bike-borne men in southeast Delhi's Okhla, police said on Thursday.

The woman, a resident of Govindpuri, was returning home on Monday after completing her work when two bike-borne men aged about 20-25 years came from behind and snatched her mobile phone, they said.

She works with a news channel at Okhla Phase -II, police said.

A case was registered at Okhla Industrial Area police station, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Kumar Gyanesh said.

Technical surveillance was increased to nab the accused, police said.

On Sunday evening, another woman journalist was injured after she attempted to resist a snatching bid in south Delhi's CR park.

TAGS
Delhi crime Okhla Phone snatching
