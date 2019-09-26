At least 70 sewer  deaths recorded in 2019 so far

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Seventy sewer deaths have been recorded so far across 20 states, according to the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis (NCSK).

According to the Commission, while Haryana recorded 12 sewer deaths this year, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu recorded 11 deaths each. UP and Maharashtra saw nine deaths each.

While Rajasthan and Punjab have recorded four and three deaths, respectively, Delhi has recorded six deaths. West Bengal has recorded two deaths so far this year, according to the data from 20 states.