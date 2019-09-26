Home Cities Delhi

Congress starts ‘Chhalawa Divas’ to counter AAP’s ‘Adhikar Divas’ in Delhi

Delhi Congress working President, Haroon Yusuf, alleged that the AAP government had just been doing lip service since it came to power and indulged in fake publicity.

Published: 26th September 2019 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2019 10:14 AM

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government announcing new welfare schemes regularly, the Delhi Congress on Wednesday accused chief minister Arvind Kejriwal of ‘conning’ people by offering freebies and making false claims.

The three working presidents of Delhi Congress — Haroon Yusuf, Devendra Yadav, and Rajesh Lilothia — speaking at a joint press conference, said that they would hold a demonstration at the CM’s official residence to ‘expose’ how Kejriwal had ‘failed’ to fulfill promises made during 2015 Assembly elections.    
“When Kejriwal is slated to hold ‘Adhikar Divas’ (rights day) to make a fresh set of promises to the sanitation workers of Delhi, we will be observing ‘Chhalawa Divas’ (Deception Day) on Thursday to highlight Kejriwal government’s failure. We will protest at his residence as the government has not fulfilled any of his promises made to the people including measures for the welfare of sanitation workers,” said Lilothia.

Yusuf alleged that the AAP government had just been doing lip service since it came to power and 
indulged in fake publicity.

“The CM claims that the government had made measures to address shortage of onions and the situation will be normal in 10 days. By then, onions from Gujarat and Rajasthan would start arriving in Delhi, and the prices would automatically fall. He is trying to fool people. In last four and half years, Kejriwal has only made statements,” Yusuf said.

