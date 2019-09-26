Delhi government may stagger offices’ work hours to curb pollution

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After the odd-even traffic scheme, the Delhi government is likely to implement staggered working hours for government offices and other establishments as part of its efforts to reduce congestion on the roads and air pollution in the national capital.



A suggestion in this regard came from Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, who met Chief Minister Arvind

Kejriwal on Wednesday at the LG House. Kejriwal briefed the L-G on the odd-even scheme to be implemented in the first week of November.

Following the meeting, Baijal tweeted a picture with Kejriwal and said that he had requested the CM to explore the option of “staggered opening and closing hours of offices and other establishments to reduce congestion and resultant air pollution.”

This was welcomed by Kejriwal, who said that he had received support from the L-G on the implementation of the odd-even scheme and would implement Baijal’s suggestion of staggering the working hours of offices and other establishments.



Kejriwal requested the L-G to direct the departments under his jurisdiction to ensure inter-departmental coordination with the Delhi government departments to ensure hassle-free implementation of the odd-even scheme to make it a success as in 2016, when the scheme was implemented for the first time.



When the odd-even scheme was rolled out for the first time in 2015, there was friction between the Aam Aadmi Party government and then L-G Najeeb Jung.