Delhi HC launches official mobile app for lawyers and litigants

The application provides details of case status, display board, cause list and access to other important links of the high court website.

Published: 26th September 2019 07:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2019 07:28 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court

Delhi HC (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday launched an official mobile application for providing digital access of its services to lawyers and litigants.

The application, which was inaugurated by Chief Justice D N Patel at the Judges' Lounge in the evening, provides details of case status, display board, cause list and access to other important links of the high court website.

Other judges were also present during the function.

The advocates registered with the high court's e-filing software will also be able to apply for e-inspection and online gate pass.

The application, which can also be accessed by anyone as a guest user, will allow litigants to apply for issuance of new entry pass to visit the high court.

The advocates and litigants will also be able to view the display board of the high court and the Supreme Court using the app.

It will also allow them to view the high court's cause list and calendar.

The lawyers can keep and manage their personal case diary online under the Advocate Login section.

The 'important links' option of the application allows to access information on Chief Justice and sitting judges, their roster, judgments, case histories, among others.

Comments

