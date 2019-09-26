Delhi journalist phone snatching case: Journalists’ Association writes to police chief

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Days after an ANI journalist was injured when snatchers pulled her out from a moving auto-rickshaw, Delhi Journalists’ Association wrote to the police chief on Wednesday, requesting “proper” investigation in the case.

In the statement written to Police Commissioner Amulaya Patnaik, the Delhi Journalists’ Association said that such incidents were “a big blow to the confidence of the public, particularly the working women who go out for their work at odd hours”.



“We are deeply concerned over the non-arrest of the attackers,” General Secretary Amlesh Raju said in the letter. Noting that three cops had been suspended for negligence, Raju said it wasn’t sufficient as the culprits are at large and roaming free. “We appeal to you to kindly ensure proper investigation into the case by special police team and bring the culprits to justice,” he concluded.

Deputy Commissioner, south, Atul Kumar Thakur said that multiple suspects are being questioned in the case.



“Our teams are verifying some suspects in the NCR. Multiple CCTVs have been obtained and are being analysed. Senior officers have also visited the spot and are personally supervising the investigation,” the DCP said.

The incident occurred on Sunday when two bike-borne men dragged Joymala Bagchi out of an auto-rickshaw which overturned and Bagchi sustained a fracture in her jaw and required stitches on her chin.