Home Cities Delhi

Delhi journalist phone snatching case: Journalists’ Association writes to police chief

Deputy Commissioner, south, Atul Kumar Thakur said that multiple suspects are being questioned in the case.

Published: 26th September 2019 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2019 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Days after an ANI journalist was injured when snatchers pulled her out from a moving auto-rickshaw, Delhi Journalists’ Association wrote to the police chief on Wednesday, requesting “proper” investigation in the case. 

In the statement written to Police Commissioner Amulaya Patnaik, the Delhi Journalists’ Association said that such incidents were “a big blow to the confidence of the public, particularly the working women who go out for their work at odd hours”. 

ALSO READ | Delhi journalist phone snatching: DCW chief visits injured scribe at AIIMS

“We are deeply concerned over the non-arrest of the attackers,” General Secretary Amlesh Raju said in the letter. Noting that three cops had been suspended for negligence, Raju said it wasn’t sufficient as the culprits are at large and roaming free. “We appeal to you to kindly ensure proper investigation into the case by special police team and bring the culprits to justice,” he concluded. 

Deputy Commissioner, south, Atul Kumar Thakur said that multiple suspects are being questioned in the case.

“Our teams are verifying some suspects in the NCR. Multiple CCTVs have been obtained and are being analysed. Senior officers have also visited the spot and are personally supervising the investigation,” the DCP said. 

The incident occurred on Sunday when two bike-borne men dragged Joymala Bagchi out of an auto-rickshaw which overturned and Bagchi sustained a fracture in her jaw and required stitches on her chin.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Journalists’ Association Amulaya Patnaik
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Families being evicted in Chintadripet under the Cooum restoration project on Friday | P Jawahar
Slum residents in Chennai evicted for Cooum restoration project
US-China trade deal won't happen before 2020 vote: JPMorgan CEO
Gallery
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
SEE PICS | Rain fury leaves a trail of destruction in Pune
On the birth anniversary of Bollywood actor Dev Anand, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the 'Guide' actor. (File Photo | EPS)
Dev Anand birth anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Bollywood's evergreen hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp