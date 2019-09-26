Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Metro's Dwarka-Najafgarh corridor to open soon

Of the three stations in this corridor, Dwarka and Nangli are elevated ones, while Najafgarh station is underground.

Published: 26th September 2019 11:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2019 11:02 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Metro

Delhi Metro (File Photo | DMRC)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The over 4.2 km-long Dwarka-Najafgarh corridor of the Delhi Metro is likely to open soon as the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) has accorded the mandatory approval for starting passenger operations, officials said on Thursday.

This section, colour coded the Grey Line, consists of three stations - Dwarka (interchange with Blue Line), Nangli and Najafgarh, and it will connect the outer Delhi locality of Najafgarh with the rest of the city.

Of the three stations in this corridor, Dwarka and Nangli are elevated ones, while Najafgarh station is underground.

CMRS Janak Kumar Garg had inspected the corridor for safety on Wednesday.

"He has accorded the mandatory approval for the commencement of passenger operations on the 4.295-km Dwarka-Najafgarh section of the Delhi Metro, paving the way for its opening, a senior DMRC official said.

The exact date for commencement of operations shall be communicated shortly, he said. Trial runs on the section had begun in July.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation had earlier said the corridor is being extended by another 1.18 km till Dhansa Stand which is slated for completion by December 2020.

"During the trial runs, the interaction of the metro train with physical infringements (civil structure) were checked to ensure that there is no physical blockage during the movement of the train on the track," the DMRC said.

The Delhi Metro's total operational network at present stands at over 343 km, with multiple corridors and 250 stations having its footprints in Delhi and various neighbouring cities.

An average of about 28 lakh commuters use the Delhi Metro every day.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dwarka-Najafgarh metro Delhi metro
India Matters
Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. | (File | AP)
DRDO develops night vision equipment for Indian Army tank crew
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Social justice ministry may come up with pool of caregivers for elderly
Senior citizen couples are getting remarried to get certificates. | (Photo | EPS)
Panicky Muslim couples in Bengal remarry to stay safe from NRC threat
Plastic waste collected as part of BIAL’s ‘Plastic Beku’ campaign is used to lay roads at Kempegowda International Airport. (Photo | EPS)
Plastic turns into road at Kempegowda International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Then PM Manmohan Singh at his office. (File Photo | EPS)
Did you know these facts about India's former PM, Manmohan Singh?
Rupa Gurunath is expected to be elected as TNCA’s new president
N Srinivasan's daughter becomes Tamil Nadu Cricket Association's first female President!
Gallery
On the birth anniversary of Kollywood star Nagesh, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the versatile actor. (File Photo | EPS)
Nagesh birth anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of  Kollywood's undisputed comedy king
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
SEE PICS | Rain fury leaves a trail of destruction in Pune
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp