JNU signs MoU with IIT Delhi to promote research, technology development

NEW DELHI: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi here on Thursday.

The MoU will benefit teaching, research and technology development in various disciplines.

"The main objectives of signing this MoU between the two institutions is to recognise each other's strengths and cooperate in research, education and technology developments in the disciplines of science, engineering, management and social sciences," read a press note by JNU.

The collaboration will provide the two institutions access to each other's libraries and central research facilities to intensify joint research projects and other related academic activities.

"JNU administration is committed to working together with IIT Delhi in establishing joint ventures with special emphasis on disaster research and a comprehensive study of North Eastern regions of India," the statement further read.

Vice-Chancellor of JNU, Professor M Jagadesh Kumar said that the collaboration will broaden the scope for research and teaching.

"JNU has already established the Special Centre for North Eastern Studies and a Special Centre for Disaster Research. Research in these areas will generate much input for policies and governmental programmes," he said.