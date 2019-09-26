Home Cities Delhi

Make policy to deal with stray animals: Delhi High Court tells AAP government

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar asked the Delhi government and the civic bodies to constitute a committee, if required, to make the scheme or policy.    

Published: 26th September 2019 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2019 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

Dogs

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a bid to control the growing stray animal population in the city, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the AAP government and the municipal corporations of the national capital to make a policy to keep the population of monkeys, stray cattle and dogs on city roads in check.   
 
A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar asked the Delhi government and the civic bodies to constitute a committee, if required, to make the scheme or policy.    

Hearing a PIL seeking directions to the Delhi government and civic bodies to control population of stray cattle, dogs and monkeys and to put them in proper shelters, the bench also directed the authorities to ensure that government hospitals and clinics are provided anti-rabies vaccine in sufficient quantity.    

While giving the directions, the bench said such issues are being regularly raised before it in public interest litigations (PILs) and asserted that the authorities should control population of stray animals without waiting for court orders.

“Why should we direct you? Why should you wait for our orders? You (authorities) people should control on your own. The court cannot do the work of the executive,” the bench said and disposed of the PIL.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AAP government
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Families being evicted in Chintadripet under the Cooum restoration project on Friday | P Jawahar
Slum residents in Chennai evicted for Cooum restoration project
US-China trade deal won't happen before 2020 vote: JPMorgan CEO
Gallery
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
SEE PICS | Rain fury leaves a trail of destruction in Pune
On the birth anniversary of Bollywood actor Dev Anand, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the 'Guide' actor. (File Photo | EPS)
Dev Anand birth anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Bollywood's evergreen hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp