Minister Hussain takes stock of work on recalibration of autorickshaw meters in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Imran Hussain, conducted a surprise inspection of the taxi meter unit of the Legal Metrology Department in Wazirpur Industrial Area to take stock of work for recalibration of taxi fare meters, which is being done after the revision of auto fares in the city.

“Recalibration of auto fare meters is undertaken in the auto taxi meter unit of Legal Metrology Department post decision of the government to revise auto fares. The auto fare meters need recalibration so that the autorickshaw drivers charge the prescribed auto fares and the passengers are not overcharged for the journey,” the minister said in a statement.

Presently 400 to 450 applicants and drivers are visiting the taxi meter unit for recalibration of auto fare meters and the recalibrated fare meters are returned the next day, the statement said.



The prescribed fee for recalibration work is Rs.100 per auto fare meter. The auto meters are calibrated in batches of 10 to 15 units at a time and each auto meter needs around 10 minutes’ time for the calibration, the statement added.

During the inspection, the minister expressed satisfaction over the functioning of the unit. He told officials to prominently display public notices for the convenience of autorickshaw drivers and the public.