Home Cities Delhi

Rail ministry, Mamata government clash over inauguration of overbridge in Bengal

The Centre and the West Bengal government have crossed paths once again, this time over the inauguration of a railway overbridge in Burdwan district.

Published: 26th September 2019 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2019 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal (File Photo | EPS)

Union Minister Railways Piyush Goyal (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre and the West Bengal government have crossed paths once again, this time over the inauguration of a railway overbridge in Burdwan district.

The RoB was inaugurated by a local administration official in the presence of state panchayat minister Subrata Mukherjee on Tuesday despite the railway ministry announcing that railway minister Piyush Goyal would inaugurate it.

The four-lane RoB which was completed as a joint venture between the railway ministry and the West Bengal government could now be inaugurated once again. 

On Monday, the ministry had announced that Goyal would inaugurate the RoB on September 30.

Post the inauguration by state officials, the railway ministry has changed plans and said that the RoB would now be inaugurated by Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi on September 27 while Goyal would be present on video call.

The RoB was completed in 197 days without letting traffic being affected for even a single day. Besides 1.5 metre-wide footpaths on both sides, the RoB is 27.7 metres wide enough to accommodate vehicles on four lanes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Piyush Goyal
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested for extortion after sufficient evidence found, says SIT
Gallery
With 'Bigg Boss' Hindi set to come back on the small screen soon, let us take a look at the contestants of past editions who made big bucks by getting locked inside the house.
From Sreesanth to Shweta Tiwari: Here are the highest paid celebrities of 'Bigg Boss' Hindi
Torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 24 lasting for over 12 hours. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Hyderabad sinks as city records highest September rainfall in 100 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp