Rail ministry, Mamata government clash over inauguration of overbridge in Bengal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre and the West Bengal government have crossed paths once again, this time over the inauguration of a railway overbridge in Burdwan district.



The RoB was inaugurated by a local administration official in the presence of state panchayat minister Subrata Mukherjee on Tuesday despite the railway ministry announcing that railway minister Piyush Goyal would inaugurate it.

The four-lane RoB which was completed as a joint venture between the railway ministry and the West Bengal government could now be inaugurated once again.



On Monday, the ministry had announced that Goyal would inaugurate the RoB on September 30.



Post the inauguration by state officials, the railway ministry has changed plans and said that the RoB would now be inaugurated by Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi on September 27 while Goyal would be present on video call.

The RoB was completed in 197 days without letting traffic being affected for even a single day. Besides 1.5 metre-wide footpaths on both sides, the RoB is 27.7 metres wide enough to accommodate vehicles on four lanes.