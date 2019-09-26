Home Cities Delhi

Regulate banquet halls: National Green Tribunal tells AAP government in Delhi  

​A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said the violation of environment norms is adversely impacting on environment and public health cannot be ignored.     

National Green Tribunal in Delhi.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal has directed the AAP government to formulate guidelines for the regulation of banquet halls in the city.

“The Delhi government may also have consultation with the Central Pollution Control Board and within a broad framework of pan India Guidelines, Delhi government can have its own guidelines to suit the local requirements to mitigate the adverse impact on environment and public health in the light of the orders already passed by the tribunal,” the bench said in a recent order.

The Delhi government told the tribunal that noise regulatory mechanism has been evolved, norms for waste disposal and installation of CCTV cameras and GPS have been laid down, sewage management and air pollution control measures plan.    

The tribunal said that the government’s report on illegal banquets and restaurants in Mahipalpur and Rajokri was “not exhaustive”.

NGT was hearing a plea filed by Westend Green Farms Society alleging that banquets and marriage halls in Mahipalpur and Rajokri near IGI Airport were causing vehicular congestion and environment pollution.

