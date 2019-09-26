Sikh organisations protest seeking removal of restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Several Sikh organisations on Thursday staged a protest march here demanding the government lift restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir imposed after revocations of the special status of the state.

The protesters, many of whom were from Punjab, started the march from Rakabganj Gurudwara and moved towards Jantar Mantar.

They were, however, stopped by the police midway as they did not have requisite permission, a police official said.

Roads leading to Jantar Mantar were closed, forcing commuters to take alternative routes.

"The protest was organised against the abrogation of Article 370 provisions for Jammu and Kashmir.

There has been a blockade of communication and people are not able to contact their loved ones back home," one of the protesters said.

The government on August 5 abrogated provisions of Article 370 and bifurcated it into union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, which will come into being on October 31.