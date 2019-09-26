The art of curating a distinct exhibition

Ayesha Singh By

The only quandary that appears to test a curator's astuteness is his judgement. When you have hundreds of portfolios peering at you with their heartfelt renditions, it’s difficult to pick a few.



But right at that moment, objectivity takes precedence over every other concern and a body of work that inspires the present moment becomes important.



With that, the most challenging part of curator Mohit Manocha’s work is over as he mounts 52 selected works parts of Art N Art exhibition. It’s time to share his curation with the public now and let them be the final jury.

This new display doesn’t follow a framework. The only protocol is to present original artworks. Figures, portraits and landscapes traverse the universality of art.



The mood changes with every frame from sombre to optimistic, from contemplative to tranquil, and from dark to vibrant. There are paintings, sculptures, photographic works and craft. A group show like this has several advantages over a solo one according to the curator. What it enables is an ideational approach.



“As artists share a common space, interaction among each other is inevitable. They spend time viewing the other works and discuss several interpretations over a cup of tea. Positive scrutinising becomes a by-product and at the end, each artist takes home a new set of deliberations,” says Delhi- based Manocha, founder, Nav Shri Art and Culture organisation, and Himanshu Art Institute. He is also an art teacher. The other thing he feels is that in a group show, the responsibility lies more in the hands of the curator than the artist. In a standalone display, the onus is on the artist himself.

“If a curator fails in bringing the right works together, he will face flack. He must have a lucid, confident approach and a definitive agenda backing his thought,” he says. For this one, the idea was simple. The artists were asked to present the best from their recent collection. So Dhanish RS from Kerala presented imageries from the state’s culture. Jolly Sharma from Delhi entered the spiritual realm with her Buddha painting. Chandraketu Shastri from Delhi extended a socially relevant message of not letting disability control one's happiness, while Radhey Shaym from Uttar Pradesh elucidated the importance of family. It all comes synchronically as personal musings under an umbrella of this collective undertaking.



