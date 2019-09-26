U-turns scheme to decongest former Bus Rapid Transit route in Delhi

Rahiba R Parveen By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Public Works Department (PWD) has begun implementing a “U-turns scheme” on the erstwhile Bus Rapid Transit corridor to decongest the intersections on the route.



In a meeting last week attended by representatives from Delhi Traffic Police, Central Road Research Institute, and the PWD, it was decided to allow U-turns at 12 places along the route.



Cuts had been made in a haphazard manner by the department, with the jersey barriers moved sideways in the middle of the road and vehicles randomly taking U-turns.

“There is absolute mess on this road. While you are driving, suddenly the vehicle in the front stops to takes a U-turn, which can easily cause an accident. There are no road signs. In less than four kilometres, there are four cuts, while the cuts at the red lights have been closed,” said Rakesh Kumar, a cab driver.



The PWD said that the cuts had been made temporarily to study the traffic and pedestrian behaviour. The Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Southern, A K Singh, told this newspaper that instructions had been given to the department for permanent implementation of a back-to-back U-turns scheme at various junctions on the BRT corridor on JB Tito Marg and Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg between Sadiq Nagar and Khanpur to decongest them.

“There were often jams on this corridor. If you travelled from Moolchand to the Khanpur T-point, you would see that it took a long time to get there, but since the cuts have been made, traffic is moving easily. We are going to make it permanent with due safety measures, and the PWD has been asked to go ahead. They must be giving the work order,” Singh said.

U-turns will be allowed at Sadiq Nagar near the ISRO building and the bus stand, at Krishi Vihar for heavy motor vehicles, at Panchsheel residential area for light motor vehicles, at Chirag Delhi Metro station, the Gate of Pocket L of Triveni (for HMVs), Sheikh Sarai foot overbridge, between Sheikh Sarai T-point and CNG station, before and after Pushpa Bhavan crossing, and before and after Raja Ram Marg T-point.