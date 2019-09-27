28-year-old man stabbed to death by robbers in southwest Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A man was stabbed to death by three unidentified men in southwest Delhi’s Sagarpur during the early hours of Thursday, police said, adding that the incident was captured on a CCTV camera.



The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Monu Tyagi, who was living with his uncle in the Hans Park area near Sagarpur.

He hails from Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh.



In the video of the incident captured by a CCTV camera at the location, the trio can be seen approaching the man and trying to take away his bag even as the victim resists.



During the scuffle, two of the men hold Tyagi from behind while one of them is seen stabbing him repeatedly.

A senior police officer said they received a call at Sagarpur police station around 4.50 am reporting that a man has been stabbed multiple times.



A police team that reached the spot found that the injured man was already taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital.

“Our team that reached the hospital found that Tyagi succumbed to his stab wounds during treatment,” a senior police officer said.



He said, preliminary probe revealed that the incident took place when Tyagi had left his uncle’s house in Hans Park in the morning to return to Muzaffarnagar. He was expected to return to work by Monday, the officer said.

One man has been detained and is being questioned. A case was registered under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code at Sagarpur police station.



The deceased’s body was sent for a post mortem examination and a crime and forensics team inspected the scene of the crime to collect evidence.