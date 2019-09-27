Home Cities Delhi

After Jamia Hamdard, now Jamia Millia to go plastic-free from October 2

The entire campus including all hostels, their community centre, all canteens, shops, coffee houses will become plastic-free with the university deciding to ban single-use plastic items.

Plastic carry bags. | vinay madapu

A university official said that plastic cutlery items used at canteens will be replaced by steel. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Jamia Millia Islamia has decided to be plastic-free from October 2, the birth anniversary of the Mahatma Gandhi, according to an order passed by the university’s registrar.

In the order, JMI Registrar AP Siddiqui named mineral pouch, straws and bags made of plastic, less than 200 ml drinking water bottles, and disposable dish used for packaging foods in canteens as banned items.

The university has also banned the use of thermocol or plastic for decoration. The compostable plastic bags will be allowed only for plant nurseries, horticulture, agriculture and handling of solid waste.  

The university has requested everyone to follow the order, adding that violators will be slapped with a fine of Rs 500 on every violation.
 

“It may be mentioned here that Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on Independence Day 2019 had called upon people to shun single-use plastic items to prevent environment degradation,” the varsity said in a statement. In June 2018, the PM had announced that India would eliminate single-use plastics by 2022.

A university official said that plastic cutlery items used at canteens will be replaced by steel. “Paper cups are already being used in canteens to serve tea,” he said.

Plastic material made up of minimum 20 per cent recyclable plastic material and having a thickness more than 50 micron, used for wrapping the material at the manufacturing stage; thermocol used for wrapping the material at manufacturing stage will, however, be allowed as per the order.

Other allowed items include virgin plastic bags used for milk having thickness not less than 50 microns, printed with a buy back price and recyclable plastic stationery products used for office and by students and teachers will also be allowed, the order said.

Jamia Hamdard had become the “first university” in Delhi and neighbouring cities to become a plastic-free campus following a ban on the use of polythene-made cups, glasses and other items. The institution declared the “entire campus as plastic-free” on Tuesday. The use of plastic is detrimental to the environment and human body.

