Another woman journalist's phone snatched by bike-borne men in Delhi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In a second such incident in less than a week, a woman journalist's mobile phone was snatched by two bike-borne men in southeast Delhi's Okhla, police said on Thursday.

The woman, a resident of Govindpuri, was returning home on Monday after completing her work when two bike-borne men aged about 20-25 years came from behind and snatched her mobile phone, they said.

She works with a news channel at Okhla Phase -II, police said.

A case was registered at Okhla Industrial Area police station, Additional Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Kumar Gyanesh said.

The CCTV footage of the area was being scanned, he said, adding that a vigil was being kept on the movement of criminals with similar modus operandi.

Technical surveillance was increased to nab the accused, police said.

On Sunday evening, another woman journalist was injured after she attempted to resist a snatching bid in south Delhi's CR park.